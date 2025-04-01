New Delhi [India], April 1 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday expressed heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of three years of good governance of the state government.

Taking to social media X, the CM in post wrote that it was due to PM Modi's leadership, guidance and special attachment towards Uttarakhand that the state could create new dimensions of development.

"On behalf of all the residents of the state, I express my heartfelt gratitude to the respected Prime Minister Shri @narendramodiji for his good wishes on the occasion of completion of three years of our government dedicated to service, good governance and development. As a result of your able leadership, guidance and special attachment towards Uttarakhand, our state is creating new dimensions of development. Realising the vision of a strong and prosperous Uttarakhand, we have taken concrete steps towards making the state self-reliant and strong in all areas, including education, employment, health, infrastructure, transport and tourism," the post read.

Further, the CM wrote that the state government was committed to making Uttarakhand the leading state of the country by imbibing the mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas.'

"Our government is committed to make Uttarakhand the leading state of the country by imbibing the mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas'. Your encouraging words inspire us to work with dedication day and night for public service," he wrote.

"Thank you Mr Prime Minister," the post further read.

Earlier in the day, the CM said that the decision to rename the 11 places of the four districts of the state was based on the culture and the sentiments of the local people.

Speaking to ANI, the CM said, "The names of the locations should be according to the culture, sentiments of local people, and Devbhoomi. The people have welcomed this step." (ANI)

