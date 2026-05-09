India News | Uttarakhand CM Dhami Extends Wishes to CM Suvendu Adhikari After Oath Ceremony in West Bengal

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 9 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday met Union Ministers and Chief Ministers from various states after the swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in West Bengal.

The Uttarakhand CM extended his heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari and the entire Council of Ministers on taking the oath.

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He said that he is fully confident that under Adhikari's leadership and visionary approach, West Bengal will scale new heights of progress, good governance, and development.

He also expressed confidence that the welfare schemes of the Central Government will reach every eligible citizen of the state, giving fresh momentum to the overall development of West Bengal.

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Earlier, Adhikari said the day was significant for both the state and the country, adding that the oath-taking ceremony was held on Rabindra Jayanti as per the Prime Minister's wish.

He also said his government would focus on rebuilding West Bengal, asserting that the state has suffered setbacks in education and culture and needs restoration.

Speaking to the reporters, CM Adhikari said, "This day is very important for both the country and West Bengal. It was the PM's wish that the new government be formed on Rabindra Jayanti. This is the reason, under the leadership of the PM, after paying tribute to Kaviguru (Rabindranath Tagore), the oath-taking ceremony was conducted. My work will start after paying obeisance at Jorasanko."

Adhikari took an oath today as the state's first BJP Chief Minister, marking a significant political development in West Bengal.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, JP Nadda and Dharmendra Pradhan, along with Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta and Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami, were present at the occasion.

On May 4, Adhikari established a dominant position in two of West Bengal's most-watched constituencies, Bhabanipur and Nandigram, winning them both.

The BJP has won 207 seats in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, while the Trinamool Congress (TMC) secured 80 seats after ruling the state for 15 years.

West Bengal recorded the highest-ever voter turnout since independence with an impressive 91.66 per cent polling in Phase II of the Assembly elections. In phase I, the poll participation was 93.19 per cent, taking the combined poll percentage to 92.47 per cent.

The 2026 West Bengal Assembly election results have led to a dramatic political shift, ending Mamata Banerjee's long dominance and bringing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to power with a commanding 206 seats. This marks a major blow to the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC), which secured only 80 seats, a steep decline from its previous stronghold. (ANI)

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