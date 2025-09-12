Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], September 12 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has approved funding of Rs 3.81 crore under the State Plan for road widening from Government Primary School, Bhagwanpur, to Government Inter College, Lamachaur, connecting to the main Kaladhungi road in Nainital district's Kaladhungi assembly constituency.

In Bageshwar district, the Chief Minister approved Rs 4.73 crore for the Bodi Dhuraphat Pumping Scheme under the Bageshwar division, covering the completion of pending works and retrofitting of pumps/motors with energy-efficient centrifugal pump sets.

Also Read | BTR Council Election 2025: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Releases BJP Manifesto for Bodoland Territorial Region Council Polls, Vows Full Implementation of Bodo Accord (Watch Video).

In Haridwar district, the Chief Minister sanctioned Rs 7.07 crore for the construction of the Prosecution Department's Divisional Directorate office and central malkhana at Roshnabad, with approval for release of 40% of the funds as the first instalment.

For preparations related to the Kumbh Mela 2027, the Chief Minister approved various new construction works with a total sanction of about Rs 1.13 billion, and authorised the release of a token amount of Rs 10 crore during the current financial year.

Also Read | Earthquake in Pithoragarh: Quake of 3.1 Magnitude on Richter Scale Jolts Uttarakhand Town As Continuous Floods and Landslides Wreak Havoc Due to Rainfall.

Under the Drinking Water and Sanitation Department, approval was granted for drinking water and grid solar projects costing Rs 17.58 crore, including three projects of the Uttarakhand Jal Sansthan (Rs 9.22 crore) and 17 projects of the Uttarakhand Peyjal Nigam (₹8.36 crore), all sanctioned under NABARD.

The Chief Minister also approved the sanction of the Loktantra Senani Samman Pension for Smt. Devki Devi, wife of late Shyam Datt Tiwari, resident of Kichha, Udham Singh Nagar district. She will receive a monthly pension of Rs 16,000 from June 14, 2017, to October 13, 2022, and thereafter Rs 20,000 per month (with arrears) effective from October 14, 2022. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)