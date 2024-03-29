Chamoli (Uttarakhand) [India], March 29 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami conducted a road show in Chamoli's Tharali along with the BJP's Lok Sabha candidate Anil Baluni and sought votes for him on Friday.

Baluni is contesting from Pauri Garhwal Lok Sabha seat.

Later, addressing a rally in Tharali, CM Dhami listed the work done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government.

"India's flag is flying high above the world. Several schemes, like Start-up India, Make in India, are helping the youth go ahead. India is also going ahead. Trains like Vande Bharat are operating, new railway stations are coming up, and 38 kilometres of road are being constructed on a daily basis," Dhami said while addressing the crowd.

"After 2014, the foundation of 15 AIIMS was laid. In the history of independent India, it is the first time that 74 new airports have been constructed. Considering the entire country - the 140 crore people - his family, PM Modi is working for the upliftment of everyone," he added.

Earlier, Baluni filed his nomination papers from the Pauri Garhwal seat in the presence of Union minister Smriti Irani, state BJP president Mahendra Bhatt and former chief minister and present MP from the seat Tirath Singh Rawat.

Lok Sabha elections in the five parliamentary constituencies of Uttarakhand will be held on April 19. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has a strong presence in Uttarakhand, the BJP has won all five seats in the hilly state in both the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The 2024 general elections will be held in India in seven phases, from April 19 to June 1, to elect the 543 members of the 18th Lok Sabha. The results will be announced on June 4. (ANI)

