Pauri Garhwal (Uttarakhand) [India], August 10 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Secretary and Garhwal Division Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey on Sunday informed that CM Pushkar Singh Dhami held a two-hour virtual meeting related to the disaster situation in the state.

While speaking to ANI, Pandey said that CM Dhami sought a report regarding the Dharali disaster, for which the administration gave a presentation and informed about the progress.

Also Read | Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana Update: Centre To Disburse INR 32,000 Crore in Crop Insurance to Over 30 Lakh Farmers Under PM Fasal Bima Yojana on August 11.

"CM did a 2-hour video conference. He held a review meeting on the disaster situation in the state. He took a report on the disaster that struck Dharali in Uttarkashi district. We gave a presentation before him and told him about the progress. We also sought his guidance. One of the major tasks has been successfully completed today, BRO's Bailey bridge is now functional. So, this is good news," he said.

The CM Chief Secretary stated that road connectivity will resume within the next one to two days, and around 1,278 people have been evacuated from the disaster-affected areas. Pandey said that electricity and mobile services have been resumed, and distribution of Rs 5 Lakh aid has perhaps begun from today.

Also Read | Operation Sindoor: Navies of India and Pakistan To Carry Out Drills in the Arabian Sea From August 11, NOTAMs Issued.

"The road connectivity will resume in 1-2 days. We are very hopeful for this. Heavy machinery will also be able to move now. Evacuation work is now complete. We evacuated around 1278 people from there...So, the evacuation operation is now complete. From tomorrow, only two of our chopeprs will remain here. They will be primarily for emergency services...Electricity and water services have resumed, mobile network has also resumed. The main work that now remains is rehabilitation. Distribution of Rs 5 Lakh aid has perhaps begun from today," Pandey said.

Vinay Shankar Pandey said that adequate ration, clothes and shoes have been provided to the affected families, and the relief work is going on rapidly.

"The team that will assess relief and package will come tomorrow. The final step would be to conduct a scientific excavation of the debris to determine its contents. Our work is going on rapidly...Adequate ration, clothes and shoes have been provided to families," he said.

Earlier today, aiming to fasten rescue and relief operations, Uttarakhand State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) authorities have prepared a detailed action plan to conduct search and rescue operations by coordinating with other agencies in the disaster-hit Dharali area of Uttarkashi district.

The Uttarakhand government has appointed Inspector General of Police, SDRF, Arun Mohan Joshi, as Incident Commander and Commandant, SDRF Arpan Yadav as Deputy Incident Commander.

According to a release, arrangements for real-time information exchange and joint resource use were also ensured between all agencies, so that the speed and effectiveness of the operation can be maximised. In addition, under the direction of the Inspector General of Police, SDRF is also running community kitchens for the disaster-affected people. Fresh food has been provided to more than 1615 people from 07 August 2025 to date through these kitchens set up in Dharali and Harshil area with the support of the local administration. Breakfast, lunch and dinner are being distributed to the affected families by the team at the scheduled time every day.

SDRF personnel themselves are playing an active role in the food distribution process - in the tasks of cooking, packing, distribution and material management. Also, special attention is being paid to the standards of hygiene and cleanliness to prevent any health problems. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)