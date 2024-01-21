Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], January 21 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami held a virtual interaction with the beneficiaries of Udham Singh Nagar district on Sunday under the Vikasit Bharat Sankalp Yatra.

During the conversation with the Chief Minister, Kamala a beneficiary, associated with the National Livelihood Mission, said that under NRLM, she first took a Cash Credit Limit (CCL) of Rs 1 lakh and then Rs 2 lakh.

"10 women are associated with their group, during the Corona the group was given a sum of Rs 6 thousand each by the government twice," she said.

Kamla said that she saves Rs 20 to 25 thousand every month. Vicky Singh, a beneficiary of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Gramin, told that earlier he used to live in a dilapidated hut. He got the benefits of PM Awas Yojana and also got Rs 5 thousand from the state government to buy utensils for the house.

Apart from this, he has taken benefit of many schemes of Central and State Government.

Tapan Majumdar said that he got the benefit of the Nazul policy. To avail of this benefit he did not have to visit any office. All its formalities were completed soon.

Kavita Tiwari said that she bought agricultural equipment worth Rs 10 lakh, for which she got a subsidy of Rs 8 lakh. She said that she got the benefit of a subsidy very quickly after starting the process.

Salman and Hina of Udham Singh Nagar expressed their gratitude to the Chief Minister for providing free treatment to their child.

The beneficiaries of various schemes of the Central and State Governments also expressed their gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that being the state chief servant, he constantly takes feedback from the people on various schemes.

Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 15 on Tribal Pride Day. To realize his resolve of a developed India, the Vikas Bharat Sankalp Yatra is being taken out across the country. In just a few days, this journey has covered lakhs of villages, which is a record in itself. Through this yatra, the schemes of the Central and State Governments are being made available to the people.

He said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has benefited every section of the society with his important decisions, visionary thinking and plans in the last 9 and a half years. The schemes of the Central Government and State Government have proved to be very helpful for the people."

He said that today no one needs to run behind the government, the government itself is moving forward and working.

The Chief Minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, work is being done to take every person forward.

He appealed to the people availing the benefits of various schemes of the Central and State Government that other people should also be made aware so that all the eligible people get the full benefits of the schemes.

"We all have to contribute to making India a developed nation by 2047," he said.

The Chief Minister said that the state government is moving forward with the resolve to make Uttarakhand the best state in the country. "Under the guidance of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the state is developing rapidly in every field. Road, rail, ropeway and air connectivity has expanded rapidly in the state," he added. (ANI)

