Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 15 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday inaugurated the 87th Inter-State Junior and Youth National Table Tennis Championship at the Multipurpose Sports Hall located at Parade Ground, Dehradun. On this occasion, the Chief Minister also played table tennis to encourage the players.

According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), welcoming the players who had arrived from various states across the country, the Chief Minister said that it is a matter of great pride for Uttarakhand to get the opportunity to host this prestigious national-level tournament for the first time. He also expressed his gratitude to the Table Tennis Federation of India for this opportunity.

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Extending his best wishes to all participants, the Chief Minister said that sports are not just a medium of competition but a strong foundation for personality development. Through sports, values such as discipline, patience, teamwork, and dedication toward goals are nurtured, inspiring youth to achieve excellence in every field of life. He called upon young players to represent not only their respective states but also the bright future of the nation, adding that their hard work, discipline, and determination will play a crucial role in taking India to new heights.

The Chief Minister stated that table tennis is a sport that requires a combination of speed, balance, technique, and mental strength. It teaches players quick decision-making, strategic thinking, and the confidence to face challenges.

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He further said that under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sports culture in the country has gained a new direction. Initiatives like "Khelo India" and the "Fit India Movement" have led to significant progress in the field of sports, and today India is making its mark on the global stage.

He added that the outstanding performances of Indian athletes in the Olympics, Paralympics, Asian Games, and Commonwealth Games are a matter of pride for the nation. This success, he said, is the result of the Prime Minister's trust in athletes, encouragement, and improved availability of resources. He emphasised that the state government is also committed to providing better facilities to players and promoting sports. In this direction, the success of the 38th National Games has helped establish Uttarakhand not only as Devbhoomi but also as a sports hub, where state players set a new record by winning 103 medals.

The Chief Minister concluded by saying that in sports, winning or losing is not as important as the spirit, discipline, and self-confidence of the players, which ultimately make them true champions. (ANI)

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