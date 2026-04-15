The Central Board of Secondary Education has announced the Class 10 Board Examination 2026 (Session 1) results, with nearly 25 lakh students able to access their scores online. Alongside checking marks, many students are looking to convert their CGPA into percentage, a commonly used metric for admissions and evaluations.

The examinations were conducted from February 17 to March 11, and results are now available on official websites as well as digital platforms. CBSE 10th Result 2026: How to Check Scores on UMANG App and DigiLocker.

CBSE Class 10th Result 2026 Declared

The Central Board of Secondary Education declares 𝗖𝗹𝗮𝘀𝘀 𝗫 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝘂𝗹𝘁𝘀 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟲 The students can check results on official CBSE portals. 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝗴𝗿𝗮𝘁𝘂𝗹𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/4OiCXl6GyB — CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) April 15, 2026

Where to Check Results

Students can view their results on the official CBSE portals by logging in with their credentials, including roll number, school number, and admit card details. In addition to the websites, results can also be accessed through the DigiLocker and UMANG apps, where digital marksheets are available for download. ICSE, ISC Result 2026 Expected Date: Check Passing Marks & Steps To Download Scorecard.

How to Calculate Percentage from CGPA

CBSE provides a simple formula for converting CGPA into percentage:

Percentage = CGPA × 9.5

For example:

If a student has grade points of 9, 8, 8, 7, and 8 in five subjects:

Add the grade points: 9 + 8 + 8 + 7 + 8 = 40

Divide by the number of subjects: 40 ÷ 5 = 8 (CGPA)

Multiply by 9.5: 8 × 9.5 = 76%

The final percentage in this case would be 76%.

Steps to Check Result on UMANG App

Students using the UMANG app can follow these steps:

Open the app and go to the Education category

Select CBSE

Click on the Class 10 result link

Enter required credentials

Submit to view the result

Additional Details

To access results, students need their roll number, school number, admit card ID, date of birth, and security pin. Officials have advised students to verify details carefully while downloading their marksheets.

While CGPA remains the official grading system, percentage conversion is widely used for further education applications. The simple multiplication formula allows students to quickly estimate their overall performance. Students are encouraged to download and securely store their digital marksheets for future use.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 15, 2026 05:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).