Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], April 10 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday participated in the Pratibha Samman Samaroh-2025 at Saraswati Vidya Mandir Inter College in Haridwar, where he inaugurated a newly constructed school building and a state-of-the-art smart classroom.

The event was organised to recognize and celebrate academic excellence among students and the dedication of teachers. CM Dhami felicitated several meritorious students and educators for their outstanding performance in academics and their contributions to the field of education.

The Chief Minister said, "When the country was standing on its feet after independence, keeping in mind the spirit of nation-building, the Vidya Bharati Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Sansthan, as an affiliate organization of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, planted a sapling in the form of Saraswati Shishu Mandir, which has today become a huge banyan tree and is working to take the country forward by educating our children in every corner of the country."

CM Dhami said, "More than 12 thousand schools are being run by Vidya Bharati in the country, in which more than 35 lakh students are getting education. In the field of higher education, Vidya Bharati runs more than 50 colleges and a university, through which, along with imparting modern education to the students, a sense of national service, morality, culture preservation, natural conservation and responsibility towards society is being developed in them."

The Chief Minister said that at present, Vidya Bharati has a large network in Uttarakhand. Shishu Mandir and Vidya Mandir are present from Mana to the border area of Dharchula. At present, more than 500 schools are being run by Vidya Bharati within the state, in which more than one lakh students are receiving education.

He said that the inauguration of 4 smart classes in this school today is direct proof of the fact that Vidya Bharati schools are not behind any modern school; all types of facilities are being provided in them too.

The Chief Minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the state government is continuously improving the education system of the state. Keeping in mind the importance of education, the government first implemented the new education policy in the state. 141 PM Shri schools have been built in the state under the PM Shri scheme.

Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Residential School is also being constructed. Virtual classrooms have also been arranged in 500 schools in 13 districts of the state. To ensure quality education, NCERT textbooks have been made compulsory in all schools. Lab on Wheels i.e. Mobile Science Lab has also been started in the state to explain science to the students in a better way.

In the state, free textbooks are being provided to the students of class 1 to 12, and shoes and bags along with textbooks are also being provided to the children of class one to eight.

The Chief Minister said that along with the establishment of 20 model colleges and 09 colleges in the state, examination buildings including women's hostels and IT labs are also being constructed. Teachers for schools and assistant professors, etc., for colleges are also being appointed.

The state government has constructed sports facilities in the stadium at a cost of crores of rupees, and scholarships are being given to talented players from the age of 8. The players of the residential sports college of the state are also being provided free training, education, accommodation, food and kits, etc.

The Chief Minister said that the state government has also made a historic beginning of giving government jobs to the players who win medals in any national-level competition. The result of all these efforts is that in the successful organization of the recently held 38th National Games, the players of the state have created history by winning more than 100 medals.

The Chief Minister said that no copying mafia will be able to dominate the dreams of hardworking and talented children. The state government has implemented the country's biggest anti-copying law in Uttarakhand.

The Chief Minister said that in earlier times, there used to be rigging and paper leaks in the examinations conducted, due to which the morale of the youth of the state was breaking. But since the anti-copying law has been implemented in the state, not a single paper has been leaked.

The result of this is that in 3 years, more than 22 thousand candidates have succeeded in getting government jobs.

CM Dhami appealed to all the students to study diligently and move forward. He said that this school will provide education to the coming generations in the same way and will continue to play its important role in developing social and moral values among the students. (ANI)

