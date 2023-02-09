Khatima (Uttarakhand) [India], February 9 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday inauguarted the temporary helipad in Khatima.

Before inaugurating the helipad CM Dhami performed the puja. The temporary helipad is built at Lohia Head in Khatima.

Earlier on February 8, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated the Sewage Treatment Plant of the Municipal Corporation of Haldwani-Kathgodam. The plant with a capacity of 28 MLD costs Rs 35.58 crore and the Legacy Waste Processing Plant costs Rs 3 crore.

Chief Minister Dhami also announced the approval of funds as required for the International Zoo to be built for tourism and wildlife identification. Along with this, he said that the year 2025 will be the silver jubilee of the drug-free Devbhoomi state to keep the youth away from drugs.

Announcing the establishment of a modern Cathlab in the Sushila Tiwari Hospital, the Chief Minister said that with the opening of a Cathlab at the hospital, heart patients would be able to get treatment easily.

The CM also announced the allocation of funds for the renovation of the damaged canal at Golapar along with the allocation of funds for electric poles, new lines and transformers in the Lalkuan assembly constituency and the preparation of DPRs for drinking water and electricity for Lalkuan Bengali Colony and Hathikhana.

During his address, the CM said that the Namami Gange, which was conceived by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is being realized on the ground.

He said that along with river Ganga, a plan has been started to eliminate pollution in all the rivers of the state and to revive the rivers.

"With the commencement of the biggest sewer plant in Haldwani city under the state's Amrit Yojana, Goula nadi will be saved from pollution and the same sewer will be used as organic manure by the farmers. This plant would prove to be a milestone in the future. The government is working towards keeping all the rivers including river Ganga clean and pure," he said. (ANI)

