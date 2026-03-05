Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], March 5 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday expressed profound grief over the untimely demise of renowned Tharu folk singer Rinku Rana, who passed away in a road accident.

In his condolence message, CM Dhami said, "Her contribution to the preservation of folk culture and folk music will always be remembered. Through her songs, Rinku Rana brought wider recognition to the rich traditions and culture of the Tharu community. The Chief Minister also prayed to God to grant the departed soul a place at His holy feet and to give strength to the bereaved family members and her admirers to bear this immense loss."

Renowned folk singer Rinku Rana (36), credited with redefining Uttarakhand's folk heritage, particularly the music of the Tharu tribal community, tragically lost her life in a road accident on Thursday. She was returning from her maternal home after celebrating Holi when the accident occurred.

Rinku Rana was among the first female artists from the Tharu tribe to rise so rapidly. She played a prominent role in the cultural troupe led by celebrated artist Bunty Rana, performing Tharu folk music and showcasing the tribe's culture at various state-level events. (ANI)

