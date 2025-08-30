Uttarakhand (Dehradun) [India], August 30 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday directed the Disaster Management Secretary and district magistrates to carry out swift relief and rescue operations after a cloudburst in Rudraprayag, Chamoli, and nearby districts.

According to a statement from the CMO, "CM Dhami has directed the State Disaster Management Secretary and District Magistrates of the concerned districts to carry out rapid relief and rescue operations in the areas affected by the disaster caused by a cloud burst in Rudraprayag, Chamoli and other districts and to make proper arrangements for the disaster-affected people."

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Calls Japan Visit 'Productive', Highlights Key Gains in Strengthening India-Japan Strategic Ties.

The Chief Minister has stated that the government stands with the affected people in the disaster-affected areas of the state during this hour of crisis.

On Friday, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that he had instructed officials to ensure the immediate evacuation of affected people to safe locations without any delay. During a high-level disaster management meeting at his residence, the Chief Minister further directed officials to promptly provide all essential facilities in the affected areas.

Also Read | Kannur Blast: 1 Dead, Several Sustain Injuries in Suspected Crude Bomb Explosion at Rented Residence in Kannapuram.

"In case of disruption of road, electricity and drinking water supply, they should be made operational immediately," he had said.

He received detailed information about the incidents of cloudburst from the District Magistrates of Rudraprayag, Chamoli, Tehri, and Bageshwar through a virtual medium and directed them to further expedite the relief and rescue operations. The Chief Minister also inquired about the rainfall and the condition of the roads from the District Magistrate of Nainital.

The Chief Minister had also made it clear that the government and administration should remain in alert mode throughout the monsoon season. He emphasised that whatever necessary resources and facilities were required for disaster relief work by the District Magistrates, they should be made available immediately. He further directed that the affected families should receive compensation as per the prescribed standards without delay.

Meanwhile, amidst relentless heavy rains and a devastating cloudburst in Rudraprayag district, authorities evacuated over 70 residents from peril-stricken villages.

The Mandakini River, swollen beyond its banks, surged dangerously in the Kedarnath and Mandakini valleys, worsening the already dire situation.

A cloudburst in the Vasu Kedar area, though sparing the village major damage, had added to the mounting crisis confronting the mountainous region. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)