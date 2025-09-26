Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], September 26 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in an awareness program organised in Patel Nagar, Dehradun, on Friday as part of the "GST Bachat Utsav."

During the event, the Chief Minister interacted with traders and local residents to gather feedback on the benefits of the reduced GST rates. He stated that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a new era of economic reforms has commenced in the country, and the reduction in GST rates represents a historic step toward enhancing the quality of life for all sections of society.

The Chief Minister added that the revised GST rates will make consumer goods more affordable, providing significant relief to the common people. He also urged traders to ensure that customers are fully informed about the reduced rates. At the same time, he called for prioritising indigenous and locally made products to strengthen both the state and the nation's economy.

Expressing their happiness over the GST rate cuts, traders and citizens said that this new initiative, launched during the Navratri festival, has created enthusiasm among markets and consumers. They further noted that the GST Savings Festival will bring joy to people's lives and businesses, especially in the run-up to the upcoming Diwali celebrations.

Rolled out on September 22, the rationalised GST rates have set the stage for major sectoral transformation by rationalising tax slabs, simplifying compliance, and addressing long-standing issues, such as the inverted duty structure, according to a report by the Union Bank of India.

Daily-use products, packaged foods, and personal care items have been shifted to the 5 per cent slab from 12 to 18 per cent earlier. Companies are expected to cut prices by 4 to 6 per cent, improving affordability and boosting rural demand. Staples such as paneer, chapati and khakhra have even been moved to the zero-tax bracket, making essentials like these cheaper. (ANI)

