Mumbai, January 21: Samsung is reportedly preparing for the global launch of its next-generation premium flagship, the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, following the massive success of the Galaxy S25 series. Ahead of its official debut, multiple leaked renders have surfaced online, offering an early look at the smartphone’s refreshed design.

According to reports, the Galaxy S26 Ultra launch date is expected to be February 25, 2026, with San Francisco tipped as the host city. The upcoming Ultra model is being positioned as a major generational leap, driven by Samsung's transition to 2nm chipset technology and a significantly redesigned battery system aimed at improved performance and efficiency.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Price in India (Expected)

Despite increasing component costs, Samsung is likely to retain its current pricing strategy. The Galaxy S26 Ultra price in India is expected to start at around INR 1,29,999 for the base 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, similar to the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Higher-end configurations, including a 16GB RAM + 1TB storage model, could be priced up to INR 1,59,999. Globally, the flagship is expected to launch at approximately USD 1,300. To boost affordability, Samsung may offer exchange bonuses of up to INR 10,000 along with 24-month no-cost EMI options during the launch period.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Release Date and Availability

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is widely expected to be unveiled on February 25, 2026, with popular tipster Ice Universe suggesting the event will take place on a Wednesday. The slightly delayed timeline is reportedly due to supply chain optimisation for the new 2nm processor and the introduction of a refined slim-bezel display. In India, the smartphone is expected to launch shortly after the global unveiling. Pre-orders may begin on February 26, while retail sales could start around March 11, 2026, marking one of Samsung’s latest Galaxy S series rollouts in recent years.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Specifications and Features (Rumoured)

The Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 “For Galaxy” chipset, built on a cutting-edge 2nm process. The new SoC is rumoured to deliver up to 30% better thermal efficiency, with leaked Geekbench scores already pointing to significant gains in both single-core and multi-core performance. The flagship may feature a 6.9-inch Dynamic M14 AMOLED 2X display with a 144Hz refresh rate and up to 3,000 nits peak brightness. Samsung is also expected to integrate Galaxy AI 2.0 more deeply into system-level functions, enhancing photography, productivity, and on-device intelligence.

Battery upgrades are likely to be among the biggest highlights. Samsung is reportedly testing silicon-carbon batteries ranging from 6,500mAh to 8,000mAh, a major jump from the long-standing 5,000mAh capacity. The device is also expected to support 60W wired fast charging, with claims suggesting up to 75% charge in around 30 minutes. On the camera front, the 200MP primary sensor is expected to return with a wider f/1.4 aperture for improved low-light performance. The ultra-wide and both telephoto lenses are tipped to feature 50MP sensors, potentially enabling consistent 8K video recording across all focal lengths.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event 2026

Samsung is widely expected to host its first Galaxy Unpacked event of 2026 on February 25, moving away from its traditional January schedule due to rumored internal product lineup adjustments. Reliable industry tipsters, including Evan Blass and Ice Universe, have corroborated this late February date, suggesting that the event will primarily showcase the new Galaxy S26 flagship series, consisting of the base Galaxy S26, S26 Plus, and S26 Ultra.

Beyond the core smartphones, the showcase may provide a official U.S. launch date and pricing for the highly anticipated Galaxy Z TriFold, which was previously previewed at CES 2026. This year's lineup is rumored to feature incremental hardware updates, such as the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset and a new "Privacy Display" technology for the Ultra model, alongside a significant software shift towards a "Liquid Glass" aesthetic in One UI 8.5.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Mashable), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

