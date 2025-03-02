Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 2 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday participated in the 'Uttarayani-Makarain Mahotsav,' which was organised by the Mountain Migrant Jan-Kalyan Samiti in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad.

The Chief Minister extended a warm welcome to the public at the Uttaraini-Makarain Mahotsav and said that this festival is a confluence of Uttarakhand's culture, costumes, food and belongingness.

CM Dhami said the work done by the organisers to preserve our rich heritage and promote it is commendable.

He said that such festivals, along with promoting our cultural heritage, folk art, and folk music, also work to tie the Uttarakhandi migrants in a thread of love.

Traditional handicrafts, organic products and Uttarakhandi cuisine were displayed in the festival.

The Chief Minister appealed to everyone to participate in the development of their ancestral village, the mountains located in Uttarakhand and said that by investing in their ancestral land, self-employment and small industries have to be promoted to take their birthplace forward.

The Chief Minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, development and heritage are being promoted together in the country.

He said that major religious places are being developed and reconstructed in the country.

"The Kashi Vishwanath, Ujjain Mahakal Lok, Shri Ram temple complex in Ayodhya has also become a grand divine complex. The Uttarakhand state government has also worked on the preservation of cultural heritage along with development," said CM Dhami.

He said that development works are being carried forward in many areas like road, drinking water, education, health, rail, and air connectivity in the state and that works are also being done in many areas like Shri Kedarnath reconstruction work, the master plan of Lord Badri Vishal's complex, all-weather roads in all four Dhams, and a circuit of temples under Mansakhand Mandir Mala Mission.

The Chief Minister said that Kumbh is going to be organised in Haridwar of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand in 2027, for which the work of Haridwar Rishikesh Ganga Corridor is also progressing rapidly.

"Works are being done in the Sharda Corridor in Tanakpur. Along with development works in the state, employment and self-employment are also being promoted. Works are also being done to promote local livelihood through Homestay Scheme, Lakhpati Didi Scheme, One District Two Products and House of Himalayas," said CM Dhami.

The Chief Minister said that development is being taken forward by creating coordination between ecology and economy in the state.

The Chief Minister said that the state government has implemented a strong land law in the state in the budget session.

He said that the state government will not allow the lands of the state to be wasted, and with the efforts of the public, the state government will keep the cultural tradition and heritage of Uttarakhand alive. (ANI)

