Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], November 3 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday inspected the preparations at the Forest Research Institute (FRI) in Dehradun, the venue for Uttarakhand's Silver Jubilee celebration on November 9, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the chief guest marking 25 years of the state's formation.

After attending the special session of the Assembly, CM Dhami visited the FRI campus to review the on-ground preparations. He inspected the venue, security arrangements, seating areas, traffic management, cultural stage, and reception arrangements in detail.

The Chief Minister directed officials to ensure that the state's foundation day celebration is conducted in a dignified and well-organised manner.

Chief Minister Dhami said that this event symbolises Uttarakhand's 25-year journey of progress, struggle, and achievements. He added that the Silver Jubilee celebration, graced by the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will be an inspiring occasion for the entire state.

Speaking to reporters, CM Dhami said, "This year marks the 25th anniversary of the establishment of our state...Today, the President addressed our special session. On the 9th, the Prime Minister's arrival is scheduled, and there is great enthusiasm among the people regarding this. The people of Uttarakhand consider the Prime Minister close to their hearts. After he became Prime Minister, major schemes have been launched in Uttarakhand, and many development works have progressed... Preparations for his arrival are underway here, and the preparations are being given final touches. A grand event will take place here."

Earlier on Sunday, CM Dhami held a meeting with ministers and legislators of the BJP Legislature Party at the Chief Sevak Sadan to discuss key agenda points and outline the strategy for the session.

The Chief Minister said that it is a matter of great pride and inspiration for all that President Droupadi Murmu will address this historic session being held in the Silver Jubilee year of Uttarakhand's statehood.

He added that the 25-year journey of Uttarakhand's formation has been dedicated to fulfilling the dreams of the statehood movement activists, moving steadily on the path of development and public welfare. Over the past four years, our government has made Uttarakhand a leader in good governance, development, youth welfare, and innovation. Our policies have now become an inspiration for other states as well. (ANI)

