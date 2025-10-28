Khatima (Uttarakhand) [India], October 28 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday conducted a detailed review meeting on the "Sharda Corridor Development Project" at the Camp Office located in Lohiahead, Khatima.

According to a release, during the meeting, the Chief Minister directed officials to ensure that all aspects of the project are implemented in line with public expectations and local faith.

The Sharda Corridor Development Project aims to promote the holistic development of an area spanning approximately 200 square kilometres, transforming it into a region rich in religious, cultural, tourism, and environmental significance.

The Chief Minister thoroughly reviewed the progress of 38 key works proposed under the project and instructed officials to ensure timely, high-quality, and transparent execution.

The proposed works include the redevelopment of Sharda Ghat, implementation of City Drainage Plan-1, and restoration of the historic Rankochi Mata Temple. Additionally, the projects encompass the development of a helipad at Banbasa, the construction of a mountain bike trail from Chuka to Chalthi, and the establishment of an international border market at Banbasa.

Further initiatives include beautifying the Shraddha Path riverfront, preparing a comprehensive master plan for the Sharda Riverfront, and creating aero sports facilities to promote tourism and recreation in the region.

The Chief Minister instructed that land acquisition and transfer processes be completed on a priority basis, emphasising strict adherence to prescribed timelines for all construction works.

He also directed that environmental conservation remain a top priority and that designs and structures reflect the region's traditional culture and architectural heritage. He further asked the implementing agency to set up a local office to expedite construction and avoid unnecessary delays.

Chief Minister Dhami added that in the future, the Vivekananda Circuit at Lohaghat and Maa Warahi Dham would be developed as a spiritual zone. Plans are also underway to promote the area as a destination wedding hub and to establish a "Shaurya Sthal" in honour of the brave martyrs from the Army, Police, and paramilitary forces.

He stated that the project's objective is to preserve the spiritual, cultural, and historical identity of Tanakpur while enhancing tourism, environmental sustainability, and devotees' overall experience. The project is also expected to boost local employment opportunities and improve the standard of living in the region.

With a proposed investment of approximately Rs 3,300 crore, work on the project is being initiated at a rapid pace. The Chief Minister expressed confidence that this ambitious project will give Tanakpur a new identity and serve as a major milestone in the region's development. (ANI)

