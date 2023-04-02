Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 2 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 3.

According to the Chief Minister's Office, the Chief Minister will leave for Delhi on Sunday for the meeting with the Prime Minister.

Also Read | Iran: Yoghurt Attack on Unveiled Women Goes Viral.

Earlier on March 31, CM Dhami said that Rs 23.28 crore has been sanctioned to Uttarakhand under the Agriculture Development Scheme and Rs 34.66 crore as a financial incentive under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) by the Central Government.

The Chief Minister thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Central Government for this. In December 2022, CM Dhami met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the National Capital and discussed development-related issues. (ANI)

Also Read | Climate Activists Turn Famed Roman Fountain Black.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)