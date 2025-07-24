New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): Ahead of the first phase of voting for the three-tier Panchayat elections in Uttarakhand taking place today, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday appealed to the people of the state to vote in large numbers and exercise their voting rights.

In a post on social media X, the CM appealed to the voters to choose capable, aware and dedicated representatives who would strongly raise their voices and strengthen the foundation of rural development.

"Empowered Panchayats, Empowered Uttarakhand. Today, the first phase of voting for the three-tier panchayat elections is taking place. I appeal to all the divine people of the state to reach the polling stations in large numbers and exercise their voting rights. With your vote, choose capable, aware, and dedicated representatives who will strongly raise your voice and strengthen the foundation of rural development. Your single vote is an important step towards a robust Panchayati Raj system," the post read.

As per a notification by the State Election Commission in Uttarakhand, panchayat elections will be conducted in two phases in 12 districts of the state, except Haridwar.

Voting under the second phase will take place on July 28. The counting of votes will be done on July 31.

The notification signed by Sushil Kumar, Uttarakhand State Election Commissioner, comes after the Nainital High Court on Friday permitted the continuation of the panchayat election process, lifting its earlier stay order issued on June 23.

Earlier on July 23, CM Dhami expressed happiness on the payment of Rs 1,600 crore as the state's pension share to Uttarakhand by the Uttar Pradesh government for the financial years 2021-22 and 2022-23 and thanked the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, said a statement from CMO.

The Chief Minister has stated that, due to improved coordination and ongoing dialogue between the two states, pending issues regarding assets and liabilities are being resolved expeditiously. (ANI)

