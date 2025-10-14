Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], October 14 (ANI): Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami, attended the appointment letter distribution ceremony at Doon Medical College in Dehradun for Review Officers and Assistant Review Officers selected through the Public Service Commission for the Secretariat Administration Department, as well as Assistant Teachers (LT).

Speaking about the recent paper leak case at an exam centre in Haridwar, he stated that the state government took quick measures to address and resolve the situation. He affirmed that the government is working towards protecting the future of the young generation. He further warned the Naxal gangs against promoting a "jihadi" mindset.

"Our government is working with firm resolve to protect the future of the youth. On this occasion, I also warn those urban Naxal gangs who are attempting to promote a jihadi mindset in the state against the public welfare decisions taken by our government. We will not allow the intentions of these conspirators to succeed in Uttarakhand," he said.

Furthermore, he addressed the candidates preparing for competitive exams, "Youngsters who are preparing for competitive examinations, do your best. Keep up the hard work, and we will enhance the security measures to ensure there is no chance of any paper leak or cheating in exams. Only the deserving candidates will be awarded.

Meanwhile, CM Dhami also met with a delegation from the Uttarakhand Unemployed Association and technical diploma holders at his residence in Dehradun on Sunday.

He assured the representatives that the state government is fully committed to a recruitment process based on merit and transparency. He stated that the government's clear message is that there will be zero tolerance towards corruption, cheating, or any unfair practices in any recruitment examination in Uttarakhand.The Chief Minister said that any injustice to the hard work and talent of the youth will not be tolerated.

He further emphasised that the hard work, dedication, and honesty of Uttarakhand's youth are the greatest assets for the state's future, and the government is always committed to protecting their interests. (ANI)

