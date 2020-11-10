Gairsain (Uttarakhand) [India], November 10 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Monday distributed digital ration cards under 'One Nation One Ration Card' on the occasion of state formation day at summer capital Bhararisen.

Under the One Nation One Ration Card scheme, any ration card holders/beneficiaries can take ration from any PDS shop in the country.

On the 21st state formation day, Rawat prayed at a temple in Bhararisen for peace and prosperity of Uttarakhand.

While announcing several schemes for the people, he said that an international level science college will be started in Dehradun. (ANI)

