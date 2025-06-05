Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 5 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami greeted the people of the state on Thursday on the auspicious occasion of Ganga Dussehra. He also congratulated the devotees coming for the holy festival's Ganga bath.

The Chief Minister said that the life-giving Ganga has an important place in our lives. "Public life cannot be imagined without Ganga and other holy rivers. Holy rivers are also a matter related to our existence," he added.

The Chief Minister said that on this auspicious occasion, people will have to contribute to keeping Ganga and other rivers, as well as all water sources, pure.

Earlier in the day, the Uttarakhand Chief Minister also greeted people on the occasion of World Environment Day, and urged them to participate in the 'Ek Ped Maa ke Naam' (One tree in the name of mother) by planting at least one tree and protecting the environment.

"Conservation of nature and environment is both our cultural heritage and responsibility. Under the able leadership and guidance of the respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam campaign has been started to promote environmental conservation," Dhami said in a post on X.

"Let us all promote this campaign and plant a tree in the name of Mother and ensure our participation in environmental protection," his post added.

Ek Ped Maa ke naam, an initiative which combines environmental conservation and a tribute to mothers, was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 5, 2024, exactly one year ago. (ANI)

