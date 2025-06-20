Chamoli (Uttarakhand) [India], June 20 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday welcomed Ambassadors and High Commissioners of various countries to cultural programme organised on the eve of International Yoga Day on Friday in Bhararisain.

Speaking at the event, CM Singh Dhami said, "When I went to London, Dubai and other countries and when we used to talk among the people there, people used to ask me how many destinations do you have here?... Today, there are fewer than fifty, which are at present known as destinations. But I say that you will see a new destination wherever you go in Uttarakhand..."

Earlier today, Ambassadors, High Commissioners and Representatives of eight countries reached the Vidhan Sabha premises in Bhararisain to participate in the programme organized in on the occasion of International Yoga Day.

As soon as they reached Bhararisain, the foreign guests were overwhelmed by the natural beauty, green valleys, clean environment of Gairsain, the summer capital of Uttarakhand. They lavished praise on Gairsain.

When the ambassadors, high commissioners and representatives of eight countries reached Bhararisain, Gairsain, a glimpse of the rich folk culture of Uttarakhand was presented to welcome them. The guests were given a grand welcome with the echo of Chholia dance and traditional musical instruments. The foreign guests were filled with joy with this cultural welcome and appreciated the cultural heritage of Uttarakhand.

The Ambassadors and High Commissioners also got themselves photographed among the artists performing the traditional Chholiya dance.

Mexican Ambassador to India Federico Salas, Head of Economic Affairs at the Mexican Embassy Ricardo Daniel Delgado, High Commissioner of Fiji Jagannath Sami, Nepal Ambassador to India Dr Shankar Prasad Sharma, Ambassador of Suriname to India Arunkomar Hardian, Ambassador of Mongolia to India Dambajavin Gambold, Deputy Head of Mission at Latvian Embassy in India Marks Deetons, Minister Counselor of Sri Lanka High Commission of India Lakshmendra Geshan Dissanayake, First Secretary at the Russian Embassy Kristina Ananina and Third Secretary . Katerina Lazareva and Yoga Guru Padmashri Swami Bharat Bhushan were among those present in the Yoga Day programme. (ANI)

