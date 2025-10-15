Champawat (Uttarakhand) [India], October 15 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 43 development projects worth Rs 115.23 crore for the development of Champawat district.

During a program held at GGIC Champawat, the Chief Minister inaugurated 22 projects worth Rs 51.37 crore and laid the foundation stone for 21 projects worth Rs 63.86 crore, stating that these initiatives will play a crucial role in the development of Champawat.

The Chief Minister said that these projects will serve as milestones in realising the dream of an ideal Champawat. He added that Champawat is the soul of Uttarakhand, and the government is continuously working to make it the "Model District" of the state. He emphasised that the state government's priority is to ensure balanced and quality development in every sector.

The Chief Minister directed officials to ensure that all projects for which foundation stones have been laid are completed within the stipulated timeframe and to the highest quality standards.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister also sat and had a meal with the girl students studying at the school. He interacted with them on various topics and received feedback regarding their education.

At the GGIC auditorium, under the "Aatmanirbhar Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan," the Chief Minister made digital pledges to build a self-reliant India, a drug-free society, maintain cleanliness, promote water conservation, and create an ideal Champawat.

Earlier, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated the 4th Border Mountain Children's Science Festival in Rudraprayag.

Addressing a gathering at the event, CM Dhami said, "On one hand, we have established the state's first 'Science, Technology and Innovation Policy.' On the other hand, we are advancing the ecosystem of technology, digital governance, trade, and development within the state. Additionally, we aim to enhance the science-based knowledge economy by boosting scientific research and learning."

Encouring young people to engage in innovation and entrepreneurship, CM Dhami said, "I'm pleased to share that Dehradun will soon become the country's fifth science city. We will soon establish a regional committee to enhance facilities and services in the border areas. Work on this will commence shortly."

Uttarakhnad Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday paid homage to former President and renowned scientist APJ Abdul Kalam on his 94th birth anniversary.

Dhami lauded Kalam's unforgettable contributions to making India a nuclear-powered nation. (ANI)

