School Assembly News Headlines Today, 16 October 2025: Being updated with the latest news headlines during the school morning assembly helps students stay informed about current affairs and important events around the world. This practice helps the school students build curiosity and awareness of developments in politics, science, sports, business, and culture. Regular engagement with news updates enhances students’ general knowledge, sharpens their thinking, and enables them to express informed opinions confidently. Here’s a look at the major national, international, business, entertainment, and sports headlines for the school assembly on October 16, 2025.

National News For School Assembly

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: BJP Releases Second List of 12 Candidates, Singer Maithili Thakur To Contest From Alinagar

TVK Rally Stampede: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Blames Organisers, 7-Hour Delay in Vijay’s Arrival for Karur Stampede

Ajmer Dargah-Temple Dispute: Hindu Sena Chief Vishnu Gupta Files Fresh Petition Seeking Sealing of Site

International News For School Assembly

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya to Make First Official Visit to India From October 16–18; to Discuss Bilateral Issues of Mutual Interest

to Make First Official Visit to India From October 16–18; to Discuss Bilateral Issues of Mutual Interest Pakistan-Afghanistan Tensions: 12 Civilians Dead, Over 100 Injured After Pakistani Forces Attack in Kandahar

Attack in Kandahar Ashley Tellis, Former US State Department India and South Asia Expert Accused of Removing Classified Documents and Meeting Chinese Officials

Donald Trump Declares October 14 as US National Day of Remembrance for Charlie Kirk, Awards Him Presidential Medal of Freedom Posthumously at White House

Sports News For School Assembly

AMH Sports Announces Launch of Aspin Stallions, First Emirati-Owned Franchise Team in Abu Dhabi T10 League

Gautam Gambhir Reflects on India Test Captain Shubman Gill’s Captaincy Journey, Says ‘It’s Still Very Early Days; He Hasn’t Yet Faced the Worst Days of Captaincy’

David Wiese Shines As Brampton Blitz Crowned Inaugural Canada Super 60 Champions League After Win Over Montreal Royal Tigers

Entertainment News For School Assembly

Diljit Dosanjh Reveals Stories Behind Every Song in His New Album ‘AURA’

‘Mahabharat’ Actor Pankaj Dheer, Who Played Karna, Dies of Cancer at 68; Co-Star ‘Arjun’ Feroz Khan Pays Tribute, Son Nikitin Dheer Shares Cryptic Post

Punjabi Singer-Actor Rajvir Jawanda Dies at 35 Following Road Accident in Himachal Pradesh

Business News For School Assembly

IndiaAI Impact Summit 2026 Begins in February, Registration Open for YUVAi Global Youth Challenge; Know Who Can Apply

Google Announces First AI Hub in India

Tarun Garg named first Indian MD & CEO of Hyundai Motor India

Gold price reaches record high; touches Rs 1,27,500 per 10 grams

Reading the latest news and events plays an important role in the overall development of students. The headlines presented here are thoughtfully curated to provide a concise update to school students during morning assembly on key happenings around the globe. Regular interaction with current affairs helps students remain aware of important national and global issues, shaping them into informed, thoughtful, and responsible citizens.

