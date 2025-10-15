New Delhi, October 15: Renowned folk and devotional singer Maithili Thakur, celebrated for her contributions to Maithili culture, has been fielded by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as its candidate from the Alinagar Assembly constituency in Darbhanga district for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections. The 25-year-old singer from Benipatti in Madhubani district, who joined the BJP on Tuesday in the presence of state party president Dilip Jaiswal, replaces incumbent BJP MLA Mishrilal Yadav, whose ticket was dropped amid reports of his dissatisfaction with the party’s internal dynamics.

Thakur’s nomination marks a strategic move by the BJP to leverage her popularity among youth and cultural enthusiasts to bolster its appeal in the Mithilanchal region, where Alinagar has emerged as a key battleground seat. “I am very impressed with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. I am here to serve society and contribute to the development of Bihar,” Thakur said after her induction on Tuesday, expressing her intent to promote Maithili traditions through public service. Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: BJP Releases Second List of 12 Candidates, Singer Maithili Thakur To Contest From Alinagar.

Sources indicated that Thakur’s entry into politics was preceded by meetings with BJP election in-charge Vinod Tawde and Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai last week, which fuelled speculation about her electoral debut. The BJP’s first list of 71 candidates, released earlier this week, already featured a blend of veterans and newcomers, aligning with the NDA’s seat-sharing pact where the BJP and JD(U) will contest 101 seats each. Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Folk Singer Maithili Thakur Joins BJP Ahead of Vidhan Sabha Polls; Says ‘I Am Here to Serve Society’ (Watch Videos).

Polling for the 243-member Bihar Assembly will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11, with results to be declared on November 14. The NDA, comprising the BJP, JD(U), LJP (Ram Vilas) and smaller allies, faces a formidable challenge from the opposition Mahagathbandhan led by the RJD and Congress, alongside Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 15, 2025 05:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).