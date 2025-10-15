Champawat (Uttarakhand) [India], October 15 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday led a GST awareness rally in the primary market of the district headquarters. During the visit, he interacted directly with traders and the general public, sharing essential information about the recently reduced GST slabs announced by the Central Government and gathering their feedback.

Dhami visited various establishments in the market, including Prakash Tiwari's Tiwari Sweets, Mayukh Chaudhary's Chaudhary Vastra Bhandar, and Prakash Tiwari's General Store at the bus station. He engaged with the traders and sought their opinions on the revised GST slabs. He specifically appealed to them to inform the public about the reduced GST rates so that consumers can fully benefit from them, a relesae said.

The Chief Minister emphasised that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Central Government has reduced GST rates on several essential goods and services to provide relief to the common people, referring to this initiative as the "Next Generation GST." He expressed confidence that the reduction in rates will directly benefit the country's citizens.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister made a strong appeal to promote indigenous products. He urged traders and the public to prioritise local goods, stating that by doing so, we can strengthen both the people of India and the national economy. Visiting various shops, he gathered feedback from shopkeepers and encouraged them to adopt and promote local and swadeshi products.

He stressed that embracing indigenous products is not only crucial for economic strength but also essential for realising the vision of an Atmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India). Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 43 development projects worth Rs 115.23 crore aimed at developing Champawat district.

During a programme held at GGIC Champawat, the Chief Minister inaugurated 22 projects worth Rs 51.37 crore and laid the foundation stone for 21 projects worth Rs 63.86 crore, stating that these initiatives will play a crucial role in the development of Champawat.

The Chief Minister said that these projects will serve as milestones in realising the dream of an ideal Champawat. He added that Champawat is the soul of Uttarakhand, and the government is continuously working to make it the "Model District" of the state. He emphasised that the state government's priority is to ensure balanced and quality development in every sector.

The Chief Minister directed officials to ensure that all projects for which foundation stones have been laid are completed within the stipulated timeframe and to the highest quality standards.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister had a meal with the girl students studying at the school. He interacted with them on various topics and received feedback regarding their education. (ANI)

