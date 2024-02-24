Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], February 24 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday paid a visit to Jagatguru Shankaracharya Swami Rajrajeshwarashram at Jagatguru Ashram in Haridwar's Kankhal and received his blessings.

Chief Minister Dhami and Shankaracharya Swami Rajarajeshwarashram Maharaj also participated in the Havan Yagya on the occasion.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Road Accident: 22 Passengers Dead, 10 Injured After Tractor Trolley Falls Into Pond in Kasganj; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

As per the rituals, a Shrimad Bhagwat Katha was also organised at Jagadturu Shankaracharya's Ashram in Kankhal, on Saturday, on the occasion of Shodash Nirvana Mahotsav of Swami Prakashanand.

Chief Minister Dhami along with state cabinet ministers Satpal Maharaj, Subodh Uniyal, MP Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, and MLAs participated and made offerings in the Havan Yagya and took Bhandara Prasad in celebration of the implementation of the Uniform Common Civil Code (UCC) in the state.

Also Read | 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047: Government Focused on Long-Term Gains, Says Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Assembly Speaker Ritu Khanduri, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and cabinet ministers received blessings from Jagadguru Shankaracharya Swami Rajrajeshwarashram Maharaj.

During an informal conversation with the journalists, Chief Minister Dhami said that the people of Uttarakhand have given us their support for implementing the Uniform Civil Code in the state.

"The Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill was implemented in the state after taking into account all geographical factors, members of our diverse communities, members of religious organisations. The bill has the support, vote, and blessings of the people of Uttarakhand," said CM Dhami.

The Chief Minister further said that just as the holy ganges emerges from Devbhoomi Uttarakhand, in the same manner, the UCC bill has also emerged from the state.

Referring to Article 44 of the Indian Constitution, Chief Minister Dhami said, "The provision was made in Article 44 of the Constitution at the time when Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar was making the Constitution. Therefore it can be applicable anywhere in the country."

The Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill was passed with a comfortable majority during a special session of the Uttarakhand assembly on February 7.

The Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill is a proposal in India to establish uniform rules for personal matters for all citizens. These matters include marriage, divorce, inheritance, and property rights. The UCC would apply to all citizens equally, regardless of their religion, gender, or sexual orientation. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)