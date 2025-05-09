Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 9 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday advised the government employees to work with sensitivity, responsibility, full dedication and simplification in the interest of the common people.

He said that the words coming out of the pen of government employees are not only government orders but also a ray of hope in the lives of every citizen living in far-flung villages and bring light. The hard work, dedication, and devotion of the employees are the main axes that determine the direction and condition of Uttarakhand's progress.

In the program organised by the Uttarakhand Sachivalya Sangh in the Secretariat, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed his gratitude to the Indian Army. He said, "On behalf of the entire people of Uttarakhand, I express my heartfelt gratitude to the Indian Army for the unparalleled bravery and valour displayed by the Indian Army against Pakistan."

The Chief Minister said that we are all proud of the indomitable courage and valour of our soldiers. Amid war-like conditions, every child of Veer Bhoomi Uttarakhand is with the soldiers under the leadership of the respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Chief Minister also laid the foundation stone for the construction of a 6-storey alternative new building in the Secretariat complex on Friday.

On this occasion, Chief Minister Dhami said that the Uttarakhand Secretariat is not just a building made of bricks and stones, but it is the soul of the governance system of our state. It is the centre of policy-making of the state, from where decisions are taken for the welfare of every section, every region and every person of the state. Our officers and employees working in the Uttarakhand Secretariat are the important link between the government and the public, through which government policies reach the people.

"The problems of the employees cannot be solved only with files and papers. Still, by listening to them from the heart and understanding the ground reality, the solution can be reached through mutual dialogue. Today, the bridge of trust, cooperation and dialogue between the government and employee organisations has become stronger than ever. Our government has done many works for the welfare of the secretariat employees by taking many historic decisions in their interest. While on one hand we are trying to equip the Secretariat building with modern facilities, on the other hand we are also constantly trying to improve the living standards of the Secretariat personnel through various schemes and decisions for their welfare," Dhami said.

The Chief Minister said that we have approved the construction of a new 6-storey building in the Secretariat complex, which will provide better work facilities to the sections. Also, an amount of Rs 3 crore has been approved for the purchase of furniture and computers for the sections and the office of private secretaries. Along with this, efforts have been made to make the Secretariat modern and convenient through various works like renovation of the Secretariat Union Building, beautification of the Secretariat canteen and renovation of the badminton court. Not only this, to solve the problem of parking, we have also constructed a parking lot with a capacity of about 70 cars.

The Chief Minister said that giving priority to the health of secretariat employees and their families, our government has established a blood collection center, where about 270 types of tests are being provided free of cost. While on one hand we have established an air-conditioned creche center for the children of employees, we have also made arrangements for a state-of-the-art physiotherapy center. Our government is providing the facility of statutory child care leave (CCL) to the women employees of the state for two full years even after one year. Also, in the interest of the employees, an amount of Rs 25 lakh has been sanctioned in the Employee Welfare Fund, from which many welfare programs are being conducted. Along with this, along with doubling the amount of GIS as per the demand of the employees, we have also implemented the facility of corporate salary package for the employees, which also includes facilities like free insurance.

The Chief Minister said that benefits like ACP and timely promotion have also been ensured to the employees working in the Secretariat. We have also started the tradition of providing mementos and angavastras to the retired employees at the time of farewell. Also, the retirement gratuity amount has also been increased from Rs 20 lakh to Rs 25 lakh.

Our government is not limited to solving problems. Still, our effort is to create a secretariat where the functioning is digital, transparent and efficient and public interest is kept paramount in every decision. We have made the functioning of the Secretariat more effective and responsive through e-governance. We are using the File Moving Management System to streamline and track file movement, which eliminates unnecessary delays in work and makes the system efficient.

The process of the digital service book for employees is also moving forward at a fast pace, along with this, concrete steps are also being taken towards making the office paperless. Through all these efforts, while on one hand we are trying to reduce the burden of secretariat employees through technical means, on the other hand, we are making their efficiency more comfortable, simple and effective. Our government is continuously working with full commitment to realise its "Vikap rahit sankalp " of making Uttarakhand the "best state" of the country. (ANI)

