India News | Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Performs Puja on Chaitra Navratri

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. On the occasion of Hindu New Year and Chaitra Navratri, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, along with his wife Geeta Dhami, performed the worship of Maa Adishakti Bhagwati.

Apr 09, 2024
India News | Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Performs Puja on Chaitra Navratri
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami with his wife Geeta Dhami (Photo sourced from X handle @pushkardhami)

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 9 (ANI): On the occasion of Hindu New Year and Chaitra Navratri, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, along with his wife Geeta Dhami, performed the worship of Maa Adishakti Bhagwati.

The Chief Minister prayed to Shaktiswarupa Jagatjanani Devi Maa for the happiness and prosperity of all the people of the state and the progress of the state. Following this, the CM took part in Gauseva and fed the cows.

In a post on X, Dhami shared pictures, showing him performing the puja and rituals along with his wife.

"Prayed to Shakti Swaroopa Jagatjanani Devi Maa for the happiness and prosperity of all the residents of the state and for the progress of the state," he wrote on X.

The CM also extended his greetings to all the residents of the state on Chaitra Navratri and Hindu New Year, the festival of worship of Adishakti Maa Durga. "I pray to Maa Shailputri, who grants the desired results to bring happiness, prosperity, and well-being into the lives of all of you. Our double-engine government is continuously working for the upliftment and empowerment of the powerful mother power."

All over the country, the festival of Chaitra Navratri is being celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm. Starting on April 9, the festival will be celebrated until April 17, with all nine days devoted to honouring the nine incarnations of the goddess 'Shakti'.

Meanwhile, BJP leaders gave a grand welcome to Dhami after he reached Dhumakot to campaign for BJP's Pauri Garhwal candidate. A large crowd gathered in support of CM Dhami.

The BJP's Lok Sabha candidate from Pauri Garhwal is Anil Baluni and is pitted against Congress's Ganesh Godiyal in the battle for Pauri Garhwal.

Uttarakhand will go to vote in the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections on April 19. Voting in the state will be held for all five Lok Sabha seats. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

