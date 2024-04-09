India News | Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Performs Puja on Chaitra Navratri

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 9 (ANI): On the occasion of Hindu New Year and Chaitra Navratri, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, along with his wife Geeta Dhami, performed the worship of Maa Adishakti Bhagwati.
The Chief Minister prayed to Shaktiswarupa Jagatjanani Devi Maa for the happiness and prosperity of all the people of the state and the progress of the state. Following this, the CM took part in Gauseva and fed the cows.
In a post on X, Dhami shared pictures, showing him performing the puja and rituals along with his wife.
"Prayed to Shakti Swaroopa Jagatjanani Devi Maa for the happiness and prosperity of all the residents of the state and for the progress of the state," he wrote on X.
