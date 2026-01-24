Nainital (Uttarakhand) [India], January 24 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday conducted a site inspection of the Dunikhal-Ratighat (Padli) motor road construction work in Nainital.

As a result of the leadership of the Chief Minister, the long-awaited Kainchi Dham Bypass (Sanatorium-Ratiaghat) project in Nainital district is rapidly moving towards its final stage, an official release said.

During his visit to Nainital, the Chief Minister conducted an on-site inspection of this important project and reviewed the progress of the ongoing works.

During the inspection, the Chief Minister sought detailed information from officials of the Public Works Department and issued clear instructions to ensure that the bypass road is completed and opened for traffic before the upcoming travel and tourism season.

Dhami stated that the world-famous Shri Kainchi Dham Temple witnesses a continuous influx of devotees from across the country and abroad. Providing smooth, safe, and convenient traffic facilities to pilgrims is a top priority of the state government. With this objective, the construction of the Kainchi Dham Bypass is being carried out at a fast pace, which will provide a permanent solution to the long-standing traffic congestion problem.

Superintending Engineer of the Public Works Department, Manohar Singh Dharmashaktu, informed that out of the proposed 18.15-kilometre-long bypass, road construction and hotmixing work have been completed on 8 kilometres, utilising Rs 12 crore effectively. In the remaining 10.15-kilometre stretch, hill-cutting work has been completed using Rs 5.06 crore.

Currently, construction of culverts, safety walls, and other essential works is underway in this section at a cost of Rs 9.81 crore, progressing rapidly while maintaining quality standards.

Under the project, a 74.15-metre span motor bridge is also being constructed to connect the bypass with the Almora National Highway at Ratiaghat. The government has approved Rs 9.63 crore for this bridge, and construction work has already commenced.

The Chief Minister said that once completed, the bypass will not only provide relief from traffic congestion at Kainchi Dham but will also offer an alternative, smooth, and safe route for travellers heading towards hill districts. The project will prove to be a milestone for tourism, religious travel, and local transportation, the release said.

Subsequently, Chief Minister Dhami also inspected the Bhawali Bypass Road constructed from Sanatorium to the Almora route at a cost of Rs 9.99 crore, along with the 30-metre span double-lane motor bridge built over the Shipra River on the same route.

He stated that the operationalisation of this bypass will resolve the long-standing traffic congestion in Bhawali market and ensure uninterrupted movement for travellers during the tourism season.

During the inspection, the Chief Minister interacted with workers engaged in construction, appreciated their efforts, and issued necessary instructions regarding their welfare and safety.

During his tour of the area, the Chief Minister also interacted with tourists from various states who had arrived to witness snowfall. The tourists praised Uttarakhand's natural beauty, improved facilities, and safe environment, stating that they encountered no inconvenience and would like to visit the state again. (ANI)

