Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], August 24 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday evening reviewed the ongoing rescue and relief efforts after a cloudburst caused flash floods in Tharali, Chamoli, from the Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC), Dehradun.

The Chief Minister reviewed the damage caused by the cloud burst in Tharali of Chamoli district and the ongoing relief work there with senior state officials at the State Emergency Operations Centre, Dehradun.

Along with this, the Chief Minister also reviewed the situation at the artificial lake built on the Yamuna at Syan Chatti in Uttarkashi.

On the intervening night of 22-23 August (approximately 1 AM to 2 AM), a cloudburst occurred at Tharali, located about 75 km southeast of Rudraprayag in Chamoli District, Uttarakhand.

"Late last night, a tragic report of a cloudburst was received in the Tharali area of Chamoli district. The district administration, SDRF, and police have reached the spot and are engaged in relief and rescue operations. In this regard, I am in constant contact with the local administration and am personally closely monitoring the situation. I pray to God for everyone's safety," the Chief Minister said on X.

Uttarkashi district administration is working tirelessly to open the temporary lake formed in Syanachatti due to debris blocking the Yamuna River.

The efforts are led by District Magistrate Arya, who has assured residents that the lake will be drained soon and all necessary safety measures are being taken.

The water level of the lake decreased by about 2 feet earlier today, indicating progress in the drainage efforts.

Meanwhile, electricity supply in Chepadon village, located in Tharali Tehsil, of Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, was badly disrupted due to the cloudburst disaster in Tharali Tehsil last night.

The Narayanbagh team of the Chamoli Electricity Department successfully restored electricity supply in the village today after a lot of hard work and continuous efforts amidst adverse conditions and a difficult terrain. (ANI)

