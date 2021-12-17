Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], December 17 (ANI): Uttarakhand Congress will launch 'Veergram Parivartan Yatra' from December 19 to honour soldiers killed in the line of duty including Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat.

Addressing a press conference here, former state chief minister Harish Rawat said the three-day yatra will start from the village of General Bipin Rawat in the Garhwal division. Gen Rawat died in a helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu earlier this month.

The Congress leader said the yatra is being held to honour soldiers.

"We will start it from the village of General Bipin Rawat. All the leaders of the party will visit the families of all the martyrs in the state. Every leader has to mandatorily visit the village of some martyr. We will also begin from the village of General BC Joshi in Kumaon," Harish Rawat said.

Talking about the election manifesto of the party for the upcoming assembly election in the state, the former chief minister said the Congress will take up issues related to farmers, youth, women, minorities and state's economic progress.

He said employment generation will be key focus of party's manifesto.

"We will make welfare announcements for the slum dwellers, scheduled castes, scheduled tribes in the manifesto," Rawat said.

Uttarakhand will go for assembly polls early next year. (ANI)

