Chamoli (Uttarakhand) [India], July 19 (ANI): On the orders of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Chamoli district administration on Wednesday ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident in which 15 people died and several others were left injured after a transformer exploded on the banks of the Alaknanda River, an official statement said.

"According to the information received today July 19, Some people lost their lives due to electrocution at approximately 11:30 am at Namami Gange project in Chamoli. A magisterial inquiry is absolutely necessary to get it done. Therefore, I Himanshu Khurana, District Magistrate Chamoli nominate Dr Abhishek Tripathi, Additional District Magistrate, Chamoli for magisterial investigation," an official statement issued by the DM office said.

CM Dhami condoled the lives lost in the tragic incident and orders have been given to conduct a Magisterial inquiry.

"As many as 15 people died due to electrocution at the under-construction Namami Gange project," officials said.

"It is a sad incident. The district administration, police, and State Disaster and Response Fund (SDRF) have reached the spot," CM Dhami said.

He said that the injured are being referred to a higher centre and shifted to AIIMS Rishikesh via helicopter. "Orders have been given to conduct a Magisterial inquiry," he added.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday spoke with Uttarakhand Chief Minister and enquired about over a dozen deaths due to electrocution in the state's Chamoli district.

Shah took to Twitter to share his feeling about the incident, terming the incident "very sad".

In a telephonic conversation with the Uttarakhand Chief Minister, the Home Minister took detailed input about the incident.

"Death of people due to electrocution in Chamoli, Uttarakhand is very sad. I talked to Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami ji and inquired about the incident. The administration is engaged in providing treatment to the injured. I express my condolences to the bereaved families and wish the injured a speedy recovery," Shah tweeted. (ANI)

