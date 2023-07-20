Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], July 20 (ANI): Following the death of 16 people due to electrocution in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, Uttarakhand Chief secretary on Thursday instructed concerned heads to get the standards of power supply system tested in all projects, institutions and government offices without delay.

As per the officials, 16 people died on Wednesday after they came in contact with the railing of an electrified bridge above the Alaknanda River in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district.

"Chief Secretary SS Sandhu has instructed all additional Chief Secretaries, Principal Secretaries and Secretaries to get the standards of power supply system tested in all projects, institutions and government offices without delay," read a circular.

"He instructed that it should be ensured that the testing of safety standards is done according to the standards of the department or every three months," the circular added.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, on Thursday, left for Chamoli to meet the bereaved families and would also conduct an on-spot inspection.

CMDhami has given instructions to provide Rs 5 lakh each to the dependents of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh each to the injured without any delay.

The CM Pushkar Singh Dhami said that 16 casualties have been reported due to electrocution in Chamoli district.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday sanctioned Rs 2 lakh for the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for those seriously injured from Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) an official statement said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah called CM Dhami and inquired about the Chamoli incident.

Meanwhile, District Magistrate Chamoli has been ordered for a magisterial inquiry into the incident. (ANI)

