Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 8 (ANI): With the coronavirus infection reaching villages of Uttarakhand, the state government will take some "major decision" by May 10 to curb the transmission, said Uttarakhand cabinet minister Subodh Uniyal on Saturday.

"COVID-19 infection has reached villages of Uttarakhand. The level of transmission despite Corona Curfew is a matter of concern. To contain the spread, the government will take a major decision by May 10," said Subodh Uniyal.

The statement comes a day after the state witnessed a record daily rise of 8,517 fresh cases, taking the total active tally to 67,691 in the state.

Earlier the state government has extended the 'Corona curfew' in the heavy caseload districts of Dehradun, Haridwar, Udham Singh Nagar and Nainital till May 10. The curfew was imposed in the last week of April. (ANI)

