Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], October 17 (ANI): The Ministry of Mines, Government of India, released the State Mining Readiness Index (SMRI) on Thursday, in which Uttarakhand has secured a leading position in the 'C' category. This achievement reflects the continuous efforts of the state government towards transparency, efficiency, sustainable development, and technological advancement in the mining sector.

Prepared in line with the announcement made in the Union Budget 2025-26, this index evaluates various states on multiple parameters, including mining reforms, policy transparency, environmental balance, mineral exploration capabilities, and administrative efficiency.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, October 17, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

In this index, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and Rajasthan are placed in the 'A' category, while Goa, Uttar Pradesh, and Assam are in the 'B' category. Uttarakhand has secured a leading position in the 'C' category, along with Punjab and Tripura.

According to the Ministry of Mines, this index will serve as a benchmark for assessing state performance and will encourage positive competition among states, thereby accelerating the pace of mining reforms and the adoption of environmentally responsible practices across the country.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Result Today, October 17, 2025: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

The Ministry says, the state government has taken several important steps to ensure transparency and accountability in the mining sector. The e-auction system for mining lease allocation has been further strengthened, ensuring complete transparency in the process. Mining-related procedures have been fully digitized to simplify operations for the public and entrepreneurs. To curb illegal mining, a satellite-based monitoring system has been implemented. The e-Ravanna system for mineral transportation has been strictly enforced, effectively preventing revenue leakage. In addition, sustainable mining practices are being adopted in environmentally sensitive areas.

On this occasion, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that this achievement is the result of the Uttarakhand Government's strong governance model, transparent policies, and people-centric approach. He stated that the government aims to promote a balance between development and environmental sustainability while driving the mining sector towards sustainable growth.

The Chief Minister said, " Our government has eliminated corruption and opacity in the mining sector by developing a responsible and modern system. Our priority is not the exploitation of natural resources, but their sensitive and sustainable management."

He congratulated the officers and employees of the Mining Department, stating that this achievement reflects the collective efforts of Team Uttarakhand.

The Chief Minister further added that, in terms of revenue growth, the Mining Department has delivered exceptional performance. He highlighted that the unexpected increase of ₹800 crore in the state's mining revenue clearly demonstrates the effectiveness, transparency, and strength of the government's new mining policy.

He also mentioned that officials and representatives from states like Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir have been visiting Uttarakhand to study the state's mining model and are working to implement similar systems and policies in their respective states.

The Mining Department informed that comprehensive plans are being implemented for proper regulation, continuous monitoring, and safeguarding local interests in the mining sector. In the coming years, greater emphasis will be placed on maintaining a balance between scientific mineral exploration and environmental protection.

The Uttarakhand Government aims to establish the state as a model of transparency, innovation, and environmental responsibility in the mining sector in the years to come. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)