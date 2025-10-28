Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], October 28 (ANI): Dr Rakesh Gupta, Additional Secretary to the President, held a meeting with officials in Dehradun to review preparations for the proposed visit of President Droupadi Murmu.

During the meeting, Dr. Gupta emphasised the timely completion of ongoing projects under the Presidential Estates in Dehradun, including the construction of the Rashtrapati Udyan.

The meeting, held at Rashtrapati Niketan, was attended by District Magistrate Dehradun Dr. S. Bansal, Director General Information Banshidhar Tiwari, Senior Superintendent of Police Dehradun Ajay Singh and several other officials.

Detailed discussions were held on the outline of the President's forthcoming visit and the progress of various projects within the President's Estate.

As part of the initiative to transform Presidential Estates into "People's Houses," the construction of Rashtrapati Udyan in Dehradun is progressing rapidly following the establishment of Rashtrapati Niketan and Rashtrapati Tapovan. Spread over 132 acres, this ambitious project is targeted for completion by next year.

The Rashtrapati Udyan is being developed on the principles of accessibility, sustainability, and community participation. It is envisioned as a hub of civic pride, culture, and public engagement. The garden will feature theme-based floral and botanical sections, a butterfly conservatory, an aviary, and a scenic lake as major attractions. One of its highlights will be the country's second-highest national flag mast.

Other planned facilities include pedestrian and cycling tracks, an open-air amphitheatre with a seating capacity of over 800 people for cultural events, a public library, and a food plaza.

A new attraction -- the Horse Riding Arena within Rashtrapati Niketan -- will soon be open to the public. Visitors will get a close view of the President's Bodyguard horses, their riding routines, and care practices. Six horses from the President's Bodyguard, Rashtrapati Bhavan, New Delhi, are being brought to Dehradun. These horses symbolise the pride and legacy of the elite ceremonial unit.

To facilitate safe pedestrian movement to the Presidential complexes, the Public Works Department (Uttarakhand) has constructed a foot overbridge on Rajpur Road. The bridge, inspired by traditional Himalayan architecture, is equipped with lifts on both sides. The 32-meter-long and 4-meter-wide structure was completed within six months.

According to Kumar Samresh, Public Relations Officer, President's Secretariat, the newly built Horse Riding Arena and Foot Overbridge are likely to be inaugurated during the President's upcoming visit.

President Droupadi Murmu inaugurated Rashtrapati Niketan and Rashtrapati Tapovan on 20 June 2025. Since then, both locations have become popular among tourists and local residents. According to PRO Kumar Samresh, in the past four months, 4,753 visitors have toured Rashtrapati Niketan, and 15,567 visitors have visited Rashtrapati Tapovan.

He added that once completed, the Rashtrapati Udyan is expected to attract around 2 million visitors annually, making it a landmark destination in Uttarakhand. (ANI)

