Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], July 25 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his guidance in the development of Uttarakhand and said that the state government is committed to developing Uttarakhand as per the PM's dreams and it plans to double the state GDP in the next 5 years.

Dhami participated in the Chief Ministers Council meeting held on Sunday under the chairmanship of PM Modi in New Delhi. After the meeting, Dhami said, "The verdict of Uttarakhand 2025 and 2030 is being prepared to realize the dream of the decade of the 21st century.

A press note released by Uttarakhand Chief Minister's Office (CMO) informed about a vision plan according to which the state is eyeing to double the state Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the next 5 years, targetting a growth rate of 15 per cent per year.

"Vision Plan, the target of doubling the state's gross domestic product in the upcoming 5 years through a 15 per cent growth rate per year. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami detailed the development work and further development of the state in the conference, in order to realize the Vision Plan of Uttarakhand, in this financial year, capital expenditure increased by 13 per cent to 17 per cent relative to the last year's budget. As a result of this increase, the state has achieved the target of 4 per cent of the state's gross domestic product in the state of the state".

The state has been selected in the category of Achievers in the Ease of Business Rankings. In the state, more than one lakh new employment opportunities have been created by attracting private investment of more than Rs 600 crore through various schemes.

The Chief Minister said that this time about 28 lakh people participated in the Char Dham journey. The Chief Minister thanked Prime Minister for his esteemed guidance and for providing direction to the Prime Minister for the rebuilding of Kedarnath and Badrinath Dhams.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday held a meeting with chief ministers and deputy chief ministers of BJP-ruled states at the party headquarters in Delhi to deliberate on the developmental work done by them.

The meeting was also attended by the BJP president, JP Nadda, its senior leader and Union Minister Bhupender Yadav and Vinay Sahsrabuddhe, who heads the party's good governance cell.

The chief ministers and deputy chief ministers of 18 states where the BJP is in power on its own or in alliance with other parties held deliberations on achieving a 100 per cent target of all centrally sponsored welfare schemes and flagship programmes, sources said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma are among those who attended the meeting.

Nagaland Chief Minister Nephio Rio, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, and Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha are also present.

Several deputy chief ministers including Maharashtra's Devendra Fadnavis and Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi from Bihar attended the meeting. (ANI)

