Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], February 4 (ANI): Uttarakhand Police have arrested the mastermind of a fake ayurvedic doctors' gang from Rajasthan.

Imlakh, a bounty gangster, was nabbed from Kishangarh in Rajasthan's Ajmer district on Thursday, the police said on Saturday.

According to the police, Imlakh, infamous as the biggest education mafia of Uttar Pradesh, was the mastermind of the gang of Ayurvedic doctors practising in the state with fake degrees of Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS).

The gang was busted by State Special Task Force, last month, and had arrested seven persons in connection with the case.

"We have launched a manhunt for Imlakh, mastermind of the busted gang, and had arrested him from Kishangarh, Rajasthan," officials said, adding that the mastermind was carrying a bounty of Rs 25,000 on his head.

"As we zeroed in on Imlakh, it was found that he is a history-sheeter of Kotwali Muzaffarnagar. He, along with his brother Imran, has opened a medical degree college -- Baba Group of Colleges-- in the Barla police station area of Muzaffarnagar which has courses of B Pharma, BA, BSC, etc," police said.

As per Uttarakhand Police, many criminal cases have been registered against Imlakh for providing fake degrees. "He is called the biggest education mafia of UP," police added.

"Strict action will be taken against Imlakh and his illegal properties will also be confiscated under the Gangster Act," police added further.

Earlier in January, the special task force (STF) of Uttarakhand police busted a racket that allegedly provided fake degrees of bachelor of Ayurvedic medicine and surgery (BAMS).

Senior superintendent of police STF Ayush Aggarwal said two fake BAMS doctors from Dehradun who were running their private clinic on the basis of fake documents were arrested. (ANI)

