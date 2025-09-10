Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], September 10 (ANI): The Uttarakhand Police is on high alert amid heightened political instability in neighbouring Nepal due to the Gen Z protest.

The police have conducted joint patrolling and surveillance with the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) in the border areas of Pithoragarh, the Uttarakhand Police Headquarters informed ANI.

Also Read | Haridevpur Gang-Rape Case: Kolkata Police Arrest Main Accused From Burdwan Railway Station, 2nd Culprit Still at Large.

The state shares a direct border with Nepal.

Meanwhile, several Indian nationals who crossed the India-Nepal border at Panitanki in the Darjeeling district of West Bengal were returned to India on Wednesday.

Also Read | Indian Stock Market: Sensex Ends at 81,425 Points, Nifty Nears 25,000 Over US-India Trade Deal Optimism.

Speaking to ANI, Kohila, a returnee from Assam, said, "The situation is out of control there...The strike will continue for 10-15 days...We are from Assam and are returning from Nepal. It feels good to return to India. Jaan wapas aa gaya."

The situation in Nepal remains volatile amid the ongoing 'Gen Z' protests, a widespread movement largely led by students and young citizens demanding greater accountability and transparency from the government.

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli resigned on Tuesday as violent protests entered their second day in multiple parts of the country. His resignation was confirmed by his secretariat, local media reported. Four ministers had earlier stepped down from their posts.

The protests began on September 8 in Kathmandu and other major cities, including Pokhara, Butwal, and Birgunj, after the government imposed a ban on major social media platforms, citing tax revenue and cybersecurity concerns.

Building on this anger, protesters are demanding an end to institutionalised corruption and favouritism in governance. They want the government to be more accountable and transparent in its decision-making processes.

As tensions mounted, the situation quickly escalated on the ground. At least 19 people were killed and 500 were injured in clashes with security forces. A curfew was imposed in several cities, including Kathmandu, to control the situation.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has issued a travel advisory for Indian citizens in view of the prevailing situation in Nepal.

At the heart of the unrest was the government's decision to impose a ban on 26 major social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and YouTube, citing concerns over misinformation and the need for regulatory compliance. Citizens saw this as an attack on free speech and a way to suppress dissent.

Public frustration deepened further when the "Nepo Babies" trend on social media exposed the lavish lifestyles of politicians' children, highlighting the economic disparity between them and ordinary citizens. This fuelled public frustration over corruption, nepotism, and economic inequality.

Amid these grievances, Nepal's ongoing jobs crisis, with nearly 5,000 young people leaving the country every day to seek work abroad, has added to the unrest. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)