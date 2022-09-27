Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], September 26 (ANI): Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has issued an additional examination calendar for 23 examinations, the Uttarakhand information department said on Monday.

Dr Rakesh Kumar, the chairman of the Uttarakhand Public Service Commission, met with the office staff to discuss the examination calendar. The government has recently issued an additional examination calendar for 23 Group "C" examinations that have been forwarded to the commission.

Also Read | Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Criticises States Seeking More Funds, Says 'You Me' Culture Won't Work.

The Commission has reiterated its resolve that all the above examinations will be conducted in a time-bound manner during the years 2022 and 2023.

It has been apprised by the Chairman about the main annual examination calendar of UKPSC released in the beginning of the year 2022 that 23 examinations mentioned in the said examination calendar of the commission were scheduled, out of which eighteen examinations have been successfully completed so far and rest five exams will be conducted by the end of this year.

Also Read | Rajasthan Congress Crisis: Sonia Gandhi Seeks Written Report From Ajay Maken, Mallikarjun Kharge.

These include the PCS Main Examination - 2021 to be conducted from November 12 to 15, 2022 and the remaining one Forest Officer examination has been postponed.

Further action by the Commission regarding the Civil Judge (Junior Division) examination, AE examination, Assistant Prosecution Officer examination, Assistant Professor examination, Forest Officer examination, and Assistant Geologist examination can only be undertaken in light of the recent order issued by the High Court of Uttarakhand in the context of horizontal reservation. The government will inform the commission while assuring the reservation process.

It has also been informed by the Chairman of the Commission that about 29 requisitions received by the Commission for the settlement of certain discrepancies related to the reservation have been reverted to the Government and after receiving the revised requisitions from the Government, a separate examination calendar will be released, and the exams will be held concurrently. At present, the process of revising the above 29 requisitions is in progress at the government level. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)