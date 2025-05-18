Chamoli (Uttarakhand) [India], May 18 (ANI): People gathered in large numbers on Sunday to bathe in the Pushkar Kumbh, which is being organised at Keshav Prayag near Mana, the border village of Chamoli district in Uttarakhad, after a period of 12 years.

According to the Uttarakhand CMO release, thousands of devotees have so far taken a dip in the holy waters of the Alaknanda and Saraswati rivers. This year, the Pushkar Kumbh is being organised from May 14 to May 26. From dawn to dusk, the ghats of Keshav Prayag resound with bhajans and kirtans.

This fair, organised every 12 years at Keshav Prayag, the confluence of the Alaknanda and Saraswati rivers, is associated with great saints like Maharishi Vedvyas, Ramanujacharya, and Madhvacharya. It is particularly notable that most people from South India come to bathe during this occasion, the CMO said in a statement.

On Wednesday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami took to social media Xto post that Pushkar Kumbh started after 12 years in Mana-- India's first village near the Badrinath Dham.

He further stated that the festival taking place at the holy confluence of the Alaknanda and Saraswati rivers was a living example of the divinity of eternal traditions."Pushkar Kumbh has started after 12 years in Mana, India's first village near Shri Badrinath Dham. This great festival of faith at the holy confluence of Alaknanda and Saraswati rivers is a living example of the divinity of our eternal traditions," the post read.

The CM extended his greetings to the devotees visiting Devbhoomi for Pushkar Kumbh."On this auspicious occasion, hearty welcome and greetings from the State Government to all the devotees who have come to Devbhoomi for Pushkar Kumbh," he said.

Earlier, District Magistrate Sandeep Tiwari informed that the pedestrian path has been improved for the Pushkar Kumbh, which is organised at Keshav Prayag in Mana village.

"Signboards in various languages have been installed here for the convenience of the devotees on the pedestrian path. Along with this, police have been deployed on the footpath for the smooth conduct of Kumbh. SDRF jawans have also been deployed on the Sangam coast," Tiwari added.

He further said that the tehsil administration has been instructed to do regular monitoring to keep the arrangements for the Pushkar Kumbh smooth. According to religious tradition, when Jupiter enters Gemini in 12 years, Pushkar Kumbh is held in Keshav Prayag located at the confluence of Alaknanda and Saraswati rivers in Mana village. Vaishnav followers of South India mainly participate in this event .

According to Hindu religious beliefs, Maharishi Ved Vyas composed the mythological text of Hinduism, Mahabharata, while doing penance in Keshav Prayag. It is also believed that Ramanujacharya and Madhvacharya, attained knowledge from Goddess Saraswati at this place.

According to religious tradition, when the planet Jupiter enters the Gemini sign once in 12 years, the Pushkar Kumbh is held at Keshav Prayag, the confluence of the Alaknanda and Saraswati rivers in Mana village. (ANI)

