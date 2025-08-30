Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], August 30 (ANI): The relief amount announced by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami for the families affected by the disaster in Pauri Garhwal district has been distributed. The affected have expressed their gratitude to the Chief Minister for this decision and called it a big relief in the hour of crisis.

Chief Minister Dhami had announced on the evening of August 26 that, apart from Dharali and Tharali, financial assistance of Rs. 5 lakh each would be provided to the owners of residential buildings completely damaged by the disaster in Pauri, as well as to the families of the deceased. A part of this is being provided from the SDRF fund, and the remaining amount from the Chief Minister's Discretionary Fund.

The Chief Minister had directed that the relief amount should be delivered to the beneficiaries with promptness and transparency. He said that the government stands firmly with the affected families in this difficult time.

The Office of Pushkar Singh Dhami tweeted on X, "In accordance with the instructions of Honorable Chief Minister Shri @pushkardhami ji, an immediate assistance amount of 5-5 lakh rupees was distributed to the affected families in the disaster-affected areas of Pauri Garhwal district. The affected families expressed their gratitude to Honorable Chief Minister ji for this. Honorable Chief Minister ji stated that in this difficult time, the government stands firmly with the affected families."

The post also added, "It is noteworthy that due to heavy rainfall and landslides, a total of 22 residential buildings were completely damaged in the villages of Sainji, Buransi, Raidul, Phaldwari, Kyard, Kalun, and Mankoli in Pauri tehsil, while 6 people lost their lives."

On Saturday, acting on the prompt instructions of District Magistrate Swati S. Bhadoria, the Revenue Department team, led by Tehsildar Pauri Diwan Singh Rana, went to the affected areas and distributed relief amount cheques. He informed that relief cheques have been handed over to the villagers affected by the disaster, which destroyed their residential buildings, as well as to the heirs of the deceased.

It is worth noting that due to heavy rains and landslides, a total of 22 residential buildings were completely damaged in the villages of Sainji, Buransi, Raidul, Phaldwadi, Kyard, Kalun, and Mankoli of Tehsil Pauri, resulting in the deaths of 6 people. After this, the Chief Minister himself visited the disaster-affected area on August 7 and directed the administration to provide immediate relief.

Upon receiving the relief amount, the affected individuals said that this assistance would prove helpful in establishing their lives afresh. Thanking Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, he said that the government took prompt action in the difficult situation and ensured cooperation at every level. (ANI)

