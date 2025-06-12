Nainital (Uttarakhand) [India], June 12 (ANI): In the course of preparations for the security, traffic and arrangements of the Kainchi Dham Foundation Day Fair to be held on June 15, Additional Director General of Police (Crime and Law and Order), Uttarakhand, V Murugeshan, on Thursday, conducted a field inspection of the Kainchi Dham area in Nainital, officials said.

During the inspection, he closely reviewed points related to security arrangements, crowd control, traffic management, surveillance systems, and devotees' convenience in the entire event area.

Also Read | Air India Flight AI171 Crash: TV Celebs Rupali Ganguly, Karan Tacker, Karan Kundrra and Others Devastated by Ahmedabad Plane Crash.

During this, Inspector General of Police Kumaon Region Ridhim Agarwal, Senior Superintendent of Police Nainital Prahlad Narayan Meena, and other police officers remained present.

The ADG first reached the Kainchi Dham temple and took blessings from Baba Neem Karauli Maharaj. Thereafter, he inspected the temple premises, main routes, parking places and likely crowded areas and assessed the arrangements.

Also Read | 'Terrible, One of the Worst in the Aviation History': US President Donald Trump on Air India Flight AI171 Crash Near Ahmedabad Airport (Watch Video).

After the inspection, the Senior Superintendent of Police, Nainital, presented the preparations made so far in the review meeting organised at Sardar Patel Bhawan, Bhawali. During the review, the ADG gave guidelines on important points.

While giving instructions, he said that traffic management and crowd control are the top priorities of the government and administration. All preparations should be ensured in a timely, coordinated and systematic manner.

Three PAC companies and more than 800 police personnel have been proposed to be deployed for the Kainchi Dham fair, which will be systematically deployed in zones and sectors.

Earlier, during a high-level meeting at his official residence, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami directed officials to improve the current operation of the Kainchi Dham fair and develop a permanent and robust management system, keeping in mind the extensiveness of the fair and the facilities of the devotees, as per a release/ The Chief Minister also directed the officials to complete the cutting work on about 3 km of road from Sanatorium to Bhawali Petrol Pump on a war footing to improve the traffic system further.

Dhami stated in the meeting that our government has prepared a systematic plan for traffic management and crowd control. Along with the proper development of the state's religious areas, we are committed to providing every possible facility for devotees coming to Devbhoomi. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)