Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 29 (ANI): The legal head of the Marion Biotech Pharma Company, Hasan Raza on Thursday said that the manufacturing of the cough syrup has been halted and assured to take action as per the reports of the inquiry conducted by the government.

"We regret deaths, the government is conducting the inquiry. We will take action as per the report. Samples were collected. Manufacturing of that product has been halted as of now and other processes are underway," Marion Biotech Pharma Company legal head Hasan Raza told ANI during a conversation regarding the syrup deaths in Uzbekistan.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi To Launch Development Projects Worth Over Rs 7,800 Crore in West Bengal, Flag Off Vande Bharat Express on December 30.

As many as 18 children died of acute respiratory disease after having a cough syrup manufactured by an Indian pharmaceutical firm named Doc-Max, the Health Ministry of Uzbekistan has claimed.

However, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) sources have said that these children were given the syrup as anti-cold remedy on their own and without the doctor's recommendation.

Also Read | Stampede in Andhra Pradesh: Kandukur Hospital Hands Over Bodies of TDP Workers Killed During Chandrababu Naidu's Road Show to Their Family.

"All children were given the drug without a doctor's prescription. Since the main component of the drug is paracetamol, Doc-1 Max syrup was incorrectly used by parents as an anti-cold remedy on their own or on the recommendation of pharmacy sellers. And this was the reason for the deterioration of the condition of patients," the sources have said.

In response to an email from ANI, seeking further details on the deaths, an official of the World Health Organisation (WHO) said, "The WHO is in contact with the health authorities in Uzbekistan and is ready to assist in further investigations."

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) said that it will investigate the claim.

The death of 18 children in Uzbekistan allegedly after having cough syrup manufactured by an Indian pharmaceutical firm, has turned into a political row on Thursday after the Congress said that the Modi government should stop boasting about India being a pharmacy to the world.

The BJP hit out at Congress and said, "blinded in its hate for Modi, Congress continues to deride India and its entrepreneurial spirit."

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh in a tweet linked the deaths of 70 kids in Gambia to the death of 18 children in Uzbekistan.

"Made in India cough syrups seem to be deadly. First, it was the deaths of 70 kids in Gambia and now it is that of 18 children in Uzbekistan. Modi Sarkar must stop boasting about India being a pharmacy to the world and take the strictest action," said Ramesh.

BJP leader Amit Malviya responded to the Congress leader's remark and said the deaths of the children in Gambia had nothing to do with the Indian cough syrup.

The death of children in Gambia had nothing to do with the consumption of cough syrup made in India. That has been clarified by the Gambian authorities and DCGI, both. But blinded in its hate for Modi, Congress continues to deride India and its entrepreneurial spirit. Shameful...," Malviya tweeted.

66 children had died in Gambia allegedly after consuming India-made cough syrups. However, the Gambian government denied any link between child deaths and the Indian cough syrups. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)