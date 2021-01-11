Panaji, Jan 11 (PTI) Over 18,000 frontline health workers will be covered in the first phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive set to begin in Goa on January 16, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Monday.

He said vaccines will be provided in eight hospitals, but added that the exact number of shots that would be made available to the state was not known yet.

"After the health care workers, the vaccine will be given to senior citizens. We have enough cold storage chains go stock the vaccines," he added.

