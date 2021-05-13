Bengaluru, May 13 (PTI): The COVID-19 vaccine being developed by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) is promising as the results show a better neutralising effect than the existing vaccines, Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar said on Thursday.

The Minister held discussions with IISc Director professor Govindan Rangarajan and sought the institute's support in battling the pandemic, an official press release said. During the interaction, the Director apprised the Minister of various researches being carried out at IISc, including designing a more efficient oxygen concentrator and also a vaccine for COVID-19 which can be stored at room temperature of upto 30C. Professor Rangarajan told the Minister the vaccine being developed by IISc is promising as the results show a better neutralising effect than the existing vaccines, the release said. This vaccine, which is yet to begin human trials, could be a big breakthrough in the nation's battle against the pandemic, it said, adding that from a public health point of view this is a huge advantage as it enables the government scale up distribution of vaccine faster and easier.

IISc has also developed an oxygen concentrator of 10 LPM (litre per minute) capacity which is being tested for its clinical validation at Bangalore Medical College. Professor Rangarajan said the oxygen output is about 90 per cent and hence more efficient than the Chinese concentrators the output of which is about 40-50 per cent. The Director sought the Minister's support to expedite clinical validation and also in obtaining regulatory approval from Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation(CDSCO) for the IISc vaccine, the release said. Sudhakar assured him of support and said he would take the matter up immediately with Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) Vice-Chancellor and the Union Ministers concerned. The Minister sought IISc's help in developing an audit mechanism and finding ways for optimal utilisation of oxygen and minimise wastage at both refilling/bottling units and at hospitals. To this, professor Rangarajan said all technical and engineering support would be extended to the institute.

