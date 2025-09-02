Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], September 2 (ANI): A museum is a space where historical artefacts of history, culture, science, and art are preserved. It also provides knowledge, context, and deeper insights into the past. According to the Archaeological Survey of India, the Vadnagar Archaeological Experiential Museum welcomed a total of 95,658 visitors as of August 31, 2025, from across India.

The visitors include adults, children, senior citizens, and individuals with disabilities, reflecting the museum's commitment to accessibility and its growing appeal as a centre of learning and engagement.

The museum offers an in-depth understanding of Vadnagar's multi-layered cultural legacy, showcasing over 2,500 years of human evolution through artefacts unearthed during extensive excavations. Spanning 13,525 square metres, it houses more than 7,000 discoveries. The nine thematic galleries display the region's art, sculptures, and linguistic heritage across different historical eras.

The defining feature of the museum is its direct link to a 4,000-square-metre live excavation site, where archaeological remains can be seen at depths of 16 to 18 metres. Visitors can walk across a specially designed bridge and explore an experiential walkway shed, offering a rare opportunity to observe ongoing excavation activities in real time.

The museum also showcases more than 5,000 artefacts, including ceramics, coins, ornaments, tools, sculptures, shell products, and organic remains such as skeletal fragments and food grains, unearthed directly from the site and presented through interactive installations and digital exhibits.

At the upcoming Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference (VGRC) in North Gujarat (Mehsana), the Vadnagar Archaeological Experiential Museum will serve as a key highlight, symbolising both the depth of the region's history and its forward-looking approach to cultural development. Its success further strengthens Gujarat's position as a destination for heritage tourism.

Gujarat Tourism will mark a significant presence at VGRC, North Gujarat, in Mehsana on 9th and 10th October, where India's rich cultural legacy and innovative spirit will be prominently showcased. (ANI)

