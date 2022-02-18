Lalitpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 18 (ANI): Vadodara Railway Police has arrested a person from Uttar Pradesh's Lalitpur for allegedly stealing valuables from passengers on long-distance trains.

Deputy Superintendent of Police BS Jadav on Thursday told reporters, "Vadodara Railway Police has arrested a person from UP's Lalitpur for allegedly stealing valuables from passengers on long-distance trains. He used to target sleeping passengers. Stolen material worth over Rs 11 lakh has been recovered from his possession."

Further probe into the matter is underway. (ANI)

